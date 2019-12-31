|
Nicholas C. Esposito
Nicholas C. Esposito, age 68, of Shelton, entered into rest on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He is the beloved husband of 13 years of Deborah (Kulikowski) Esposito. Nick was born in Bridgeport on March 19, 1951, son of the late Anthony Esposito and Carmela "Millie" (Paternoster) Sul and her husband, Nick's step-father the late Edward Sul.
He worked in sales for FedEx for most of his career, retiring 9 years ago. He previously started at UPS. Nick loved to cook with Debbie and also enjoyed gardening, at which he had the greenest thumb. He was active at St. Joseph Church. Nick was also a longtime member of the Porsche Club of America, actively served in the Connecticut Valley Region of the PCA, and loved driving at Lime Rock Park.
He is the beloved father of Nicole Raccio and her husband David and Lindsey Vayneris and her husband Konstantin, and step-father of David, Deanna, and Daren Lombardi. He also leaves four cherished grandchildren, Olivia Raccio, Elizabeth Raccio, Elliott Vayneris, and Abigail Vayneris, his brother Thomas Esposito, sisters Donna Lapke and Lucille Rummo, and several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. On Saturday, Friends and Family are invited to go directly to St. Joseph Church, 420 Coram Ave., Shelton at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will take place at Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to at . Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 2, 2020