Nicholas Francis Ross

Nicholas Francis Ross, age 76, of Shelton, CT, entered into rest on April 10, 2019 at the Midstate Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He is the loving husband to Laurie Ann Ross.

Mr. Ross was born in Bridgeport on September 29, 1942, he is the son of the late Frank and Lillian (Mongillo) Ross and has been a longtime Shelton resident. He was a partner in Weathertite Systems LLC for many years until his retirement..

Mr. Ross is survived by his loving wife Laurie Ann Ross, of Shelton, CT, and was a beloved dad to Doug McCarten and his wife Tara, and Angie Dewitt and her husband Aaron, and nine grandchildren, Laurie Ann, Sophie, Saige, Lillian, Nicholas, Ivy, Dylan, Evi and Briar who all adored their "Pop."

Mr. Ross is also survived by his daughter Terri Ross Chase and her husband David and their children Gregg and James of New York, NY; by his son Michael Anthony Ross and his wife Julie and their son Owen, of Grapevine, TX; his former spouse Barbara Ross and her partner Lenny Lee of Sarasota, FL, his brother Dr. Frank A. Ross, DDS, and his wife Cathy, of Trumbull, CT, and their children Stephanie, Melissa and Frank, Jr. along with their spouses and children; and his brother Phillip Ross and his wife Dawn and their children Kiley, Kierney, Lilliana and Shaun, of Guildford, CT.

Services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. A 1:30 p.m. funeral service will be celebrated at the funeral home. Offer condolences to his family at www.riverviewfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 15, 2019