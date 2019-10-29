|
|
Nicholas James Lampronikos
March 9, 1987 - October 27, 2019ANSONIA - Nicholas James Lampronikos, 32, passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2019. He was the beloved son to Nicholas Lampronikos of Ansonia and Francine Bouvier Taylor of Ohio.
Nick was born on March 9, 1987 in Bridgeport, CT, and was a graduate from Ansonia High School. Joined the US Marine Corps serving his country honorably from 2009 – 2013. Nick helped run the family business at Nick's roofing. He enjoyed fishing, was an avid NY Giants fan, he loved to raid everyone's fridge, making people laugh with his jokes, he was the best snapchat selfie taker and he was also the best APA pool player in the state.
Besides his parents, he will be fondly remembered by his paternal grandparents, Angelo and Maria (Georgoulis) Lampronikos, his siblings, Stephen and his wife Isa Lampronikos, Christyan J. Mais of Ansonia, Joey Florian, Kelly Florian Meadow Fouch and Keifer Fouch of Ohio, his two nephews, Stephen N. and Isaiah N. Lamronikos, his cousins, Alexander M. and Consatantine I. Lampronikos, uncles, John Lampronikos, Mark and David Bouviers, and his aunt, Roula Lampronikos. Nick was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Frank Bouvier and Marilyn (Fillion). Nicholas will also be missed by many friends.
Calling hours will be at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia, CT on Friday, November 1, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with Military Honors to follow. To post an online condolence or for more information, please visit www.wakeleememorial.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 30, 2019