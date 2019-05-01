Home

Nicholas John Haines

In Memoriam NICHOLAS JOHN HAINES 6/26/1984 ~ 5/01/2010 BROTHER Forever in our hearts I hold on to our memories The ones that are so dear I try to keep you always close Now you are not here You were called, it was your time But it is so true You have left a legacy There was no one like you You were very special And I want to say I feel lost in many ways You are not here today But I will never forget you And I know I have been blessed To have you as a brother Because you are the best We Love You Nick!
Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2019
