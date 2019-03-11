|
|
Nicholas Mati
December 26, 1927 - March 9, 2019 Nicholas Mati, age 91 of Trumbull, beloved husband of Irene (Petrunchik) Mati, died peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Calling hours are on Tuesday, March 12, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. with Panaheda Services at 4:30 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main Street Bridgeport. Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday, March 13, at 12:30 p.m. in the Funeral Home with the Reverend David Cochrane followed by interment in St. John Cemetery, Stratford. If desired in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Russian Carpathian Church in memory of Nicholas. For online condolences and memorial tributes visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 11, 2019