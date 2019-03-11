Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:30 PM
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. John Cemetery
Stratford, CT
View Map
Nicholas Mati Obituary
Nicholas Mati
December 26, 1927 - March 9, 2019 Nicholas Mati, age 91 of Trumbull, beloved husband of Irene (Petrunchik) Mati, died peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Calling hours are on Tuesday, March 12, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. with Panaheda Services at 4:30 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main Street Bridgeport. Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday, March 13, at 12:30 p.m. in the Funeral Home with the Reverend David Cochrane followed by interment in St. John Cemetery, Stratford. If desired in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Russian Carpathian Church in memory of Nicholas. For online condolences and memorial tributes visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 11, 2019
