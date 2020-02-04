|
Nicholas A. Mucherino
Nicholas A. Mucherino, age 84, of Milford and formerly of Fairfield, beloved husband of the late Helen Bleggi Mucherino, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born in Bridgeport on March 16, 1935 he was a son of the late Louis and Jennie Puglio Mucherino. Along with his brother Joseph, they established Mucherino Brothers Trucking in 1970 and operated the business until their retirement in 2005. In his retirement, Nick enjoyed working with his nephew Charlie at Buds Trucking & Diesel. It was there that he enjoyed being with the guys and talking of the old days and good times. One of his favorite past times was playing cards with his friends and having a good laugh. But above all in life, his greatest role was husband, father and grandfather. He loved time with his family, especially his grandchildren. The memory of the family all gathered around the table chatting and sharing memories was something Nick always treasured. Affectionately known to all as "Poppy" and "Uncle Nicky", his love will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Survivors include three loving daughters, Donna Mucherino of Milford, Lisanne Camputaro of Milford and Trisha Samatulski and her husband Leonard of Bridgeport, four cherished grandchildren, Drew Camputaro, Jenna Hotchkiss and her husband David and Tori and Leonard Samatulski, brothers, Joseph Mucherino and his wife Judy of Trumbull and Peter Mucherino of Fairfield, sister-in-law Ann Carol Mucherino of Virginia, two brothers-in-law, Henry Bleggi and his wife Bea of Trumbull, and Louis Bleggi and his wife Patricia of Bridgeport, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son-in-law Frank Camputaro, siblings Ralph, Dominic, Louis, Patsy and Robert Mucherino, Jennie Pelletier, Dorothy DiBiase and Marie Wade. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Fairfield for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in the St. Monica Mausoleum in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 4 –7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 5, 2020