|
|
Nicholas V. LaPietra
Nicholas V. LaPietra, age 89, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Center surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara J. (Paternoster) LaPietra. Born in Bridgeport on December 6, 1930, he was the son of the late Anthony and Giovanna LaPietra. Nicholas had attended Bullard Haven Technical School and subsequently began a long career in the composing room at Bridgeport Post for many years before his retirement. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his loving children, Anthony LaPietra and his wife Frances of Shelton and Patricia LaPietra of Trumbull, his cherished grandson, Nicholas LaPietra, as well as his loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Barbara, he was also predeceased by his sister, Anna Harbs. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at St. Joseph Center. Friends may greet the family on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.to 10:00 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 25, 2020