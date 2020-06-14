Nicholas Weiler

Nicholas W. Weiler
Nicholas Walter Weiler, age 87, of Stratford and formerly of Trumbull, passed away June 14, 2020 fortified by the sacraments of the Roman Catholic Church. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Walter and Ann Weiler. He was an honor graduate of Fordham University and earned a Master's Degree from Washington University in St. Louis. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He married his wife, Claire, in 1959 and they shared 60 happy years of marriage. Nick had a 32-year distinguished career at the General Electric Company and was the author of two published books, Reality and Career Planning and Your Soul at Work. After retirement, he devoted his time to uniting various pro-life pregnancy help agencies to form the Pregnancy Services Network of New York and continued to support the organization for the remainder of his life. Nick was an avid sailor and was happiest when spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his beloved wife Claire (Saenger) Weiler; five devoted children Timothy Weiler (Mary Beth), Ann Buchanan (Carlton), Christopher Weiler, Kevin Weiler (Louise), Maura Weiler (Chad DiPrince); 15 loving grandchildren Andrew, Kristen, Connor, Ian, Sam, Ben, Emi, Bryan, Bridget, Jack, Callie, Brian, Eric, Gianna and Aliyah and one cherished great-granddaughter Violet.
Friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. James Church, 2070 Main St. Stratford with Father Peter Adamski officiating. Interment to follow in Nichols Village Cemetery, Trumbull. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Counsel Homes, 303 Madison St., Hoboken, N.J. 07030 (goodcounselhomes.org) or St. James Church in Stratford. At the request of the family calling hours will be private. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 14, 2020.