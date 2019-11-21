|
Memoriam In Loving Memory of Nichole "Nikki" Stephen September 21, 1976 - November 21, 2003 Whispers from Heaven It is a quiet gentle breeze a feather floating by The rising of a golden sun or blossoms reaching to the sky It is the colors of the sunset A star shining from above Those gentle soft reminders of God's forever love. Until we meet again someday my love is always near Feel the breath of springtime and know that I am here I'm in the beauty all around you we are never far apart listen to my gentle whisper that lives forever in your heart. Missed and Always Loved, Bridget, Sonny, Sydney Dallas, Michael & Tak