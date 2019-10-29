|
|
In Loving Memory Of NICHOLAS J. BRANCA "BIG NICK" December 13, 2001 ~ October 29, 2009 Shall the Angels Call for Him I'll lend you for a little time a child of Mine, He said, for youto love the while he lives and mourn for when he's dead, it may be six or seven years, or twenty-two or three, but will you, till I call him back, take care of him for Me? He'll bring his charms to gladden you, and shall his stay be brief you'll have his loving memories as solace for your grief. I cannot promise he will stay, since all from earth return, but there are lessons taught down there I want this childto learn. I've looked the wide world over in My search for teachers true and from the throngs that crowd life's lanesI have selected you. Now will you give him all your love, nor think the labor vain, nor hate Me when I come to call to take him back again? I fancied that I heard them say "Dear Lord, Thy will be done. For all the joy Thy child shall bring, the risk of grief we'll run. We'll shelter him with tenderness, we'll love him while we may and for the happiness we've known forever grateful stay." But shall the angels call for him much sooner than we've planned. We'll brave the bitter grief that comes and try to understand. And He said to him, "Truly, I say to you, Today you willbe with Me in Paradise." LOVE MOMMY, and YOUR BROTHER JOHN 10 Things I learned in 10 years 1. This is my new normal. I am forever changed. 2. I will never get over it period. I will always miss you 3. I am not crazy when I speak your name like you are still here. I will always be connected to you. 4. Grief happens because love never dies. 5. Although I have sadness I don't live in sorrow. I won't 6. There isn't anything I can't do now. Proven fact 7. Because I know grief and sorrow I also know unspeakable joy 8. It's OK to be happy 9. Peace is a choice. Nothing and no one can give it to you. Make the right choice. 10. Acceptance. This is the hardest lesson learned. I love you Nick! Rock on it heaven