Nick Tsichlas, 58, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Born on January 31st 1962. Nick grew up in New Haven and later in Stratford as the oldest son of Anastasia and (the late) Konstantinos 'Gus' Tsichlas, and older brother to Jim, Ethel, and Andy. Nick was a passionate soccer player in his youth, receiving a scholarship to Sacred Heart University. He played as sweeper and team captain, meeting many of his closest friends. Even after he stopped playing, Nick continued to teach and coach soccer. He was a lifelong fan of his beloved Manchester United, and avidly cheered them on with his son, Nick. Nick began his career as a restauranteur at a young age, working at the family restaurant, Paradise Pizza in Stratford. After opening and running his own restaurant Old Towne Pizza for over ten years, Nick returned to Paradise, where he spent the remainder of his career. In his free time, Nick loved to play the guitar. His Stratocaster was his pride and joy, and he loved using his skills to teach others, including his daughter, Holly. Though Nick was less able to play in recent years, he continued to love rock n' roll music, and channeled that love into a new hobby. He spent hours on YouTube, learning from luthiers about how to expertly repair broken guitars. Nick was a committed member of his community in Stratford. He was involved with United Way and volunteered with Sterling House Community Center as a teacher and soccer coach for young people, even winning an award for his dedication. Most of all, Nick cared deeply for his wide circle of family and friends. His happiest hours were spent on his days off with his family. Whether you were a restaurant regular, a family friend, or a new acquaintance, Nick would happily sit and talk for hours about stand-up comedy, classic rock, Mexican soda, and the meaning of life. He is survived by his daughter, Holly Corsano; son, Nick Corsano-Tsichlas and wife Caitlin; partner, Janice Corsano; mother, Anastasia Tsichlas; brother, Jim and wife Kelly; sister, Ethel; brother, Andy and wife Jess; and several nieces and nephews. Nick was preceded in death by his father, Gus Tsichlas, his mother-in-law, Nancy DiNardo, his sister-in-law, Julie DiNardo, and his niece, Kadeelyn Konstantino. Due to restrictions caused by the pandemic, interment in St. John's Cemetery in Monroe will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Nick may be made to the Sterling House Community Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com