Dr. Nicole Xavier Cauvin, 82, of Fairfield passed away on November 23, 2020 at St. Vincent Medical Center with her family by her side. She was born on October 4, 1938 to the late Linne and Laure Laguerre Xavier.
She came to the United States for educational purposes, earning all three of her degrees from NYU. She was a member of several Honor Societies including Alpha Kappa Delta, the International Honor Society of Sociology. She was a renown sociologist and member of ASA (American Sociological Association) and AAUP (American Association of University Professors), as well as the NYU Perstare Society among others. She was a professor of Sociology at NYU and the University of Florida before being recruited to be the Chair of the Sociology Department at Sacred Heart University. There she turned a few Social Work classes into an accredited degree program and created the Criminal Justice degree program. She also completed research and postdoctoral work at Harvard and Yale. After many years at Sacred Heart University, she retired in 2009. She was dedicated to the idea of "Do the right thing, because it is the right thing to do". She had a passion for teaching, reading and the arts, as well as travel, but her greatest love was that of her family.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Sabine and Russell Edgett as well as the children of her heart Eric Tornay and Evelyn (Carlos) Bobe as well as a granddaughter Emelly Tavarez. She also leaves her sisters: May (Raymond) Beavoir and Mayrse Bryan, as well as sisters-in-law, Anne Cauvin, Clelie Cauvin and Joyce Xavier. Her memory will be cherished by many nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her Brother Gerard Xavier and her former husband Dr. Henri Cauvin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when the pandemic has subsided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Freedom Isn't Free ride Foundation, www.thefreedomisntfreeridefoundation.net
