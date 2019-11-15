|
Nicole C. Najmowicz
Nicole C. Najmowicz, of Monroe, CT, died from pancreatic cancer on October 30, 2019. Nicole is survived by her two sons Nicholas and Daniel Najmowicz, mother Colette Sasson Carasso, sisters Claudia and Monique Carasso, and numerous relatives all over the world. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Najmowicz and father David S. Carasso.
Nicole was born in Milwaukee, WI on August 12, 1959. She was the first-born and represented the first generation of the family in the United States. She and her family would eventually move to Westport and then Fairfield, CT where she attended Andrew Warde High School.
Nicole was shaped by her experiences as a first-generation American, as well as through exposure to her multi-cultural extended family all over the world. While her own family thrived in America, she was motivated from an early age to become an advocate for those without the same opportunities she had. Her passion and beliefs led her to study social work at Western Connecticut State University.
She eventually became a social worker within the Connecticut Department of Social Services where she helped disadvantaged families. She set a high bar with her compassion and generosity. Where some people might have become inured to the hardship of these families, Nicole went above and beyond for her clients – many of whom were single mothers – often using her own resources to bridge gaps in services, as well as providing ongoing encouragement and support.
After years of witnessing mothers struggling to feed their children, Nicole believed that more needed to be done. With her trademark tenacity and passion, she lobbied successfully to establish the first food pantry within her branch of the Connecticut Department of Social Services. "The Pantry," as it was known, provided immediate access to food for hundreds of families.
In addition to being an advocate, Nicole was immensely compassionate – a quality which drew family, friends, and even strangers in. A typical short errand to the grocery or hardware store often became an adventure. Strangers sensing her receptivity would strike up a conversation with her and tell her their life stories. She would always listen and remind her own family that sometimes what people need most is someone to listen to them.
When her husband Richard died suddenly in 2008, Nicole displayed strength and will, raising her two young sons on her own. She also provided tremendous support to her mother and sisters, helping to care for their father in his final years.
Nicole was an avid painter using color and imagery to transform plain objects, walls, and unremarkable furniture into distinctive pieces. She was also an accomplished cook and baker and took great pleasure in experimenting with new dishes, often creating her own recipes. Her generosity, fighting spirit, and spicy sense of humor will be forever missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that monetary contributions be made in memory of Nicole to the No Kid Hungry Campaign, (http://join.nokidhungry.org/goto/MemoryofNicoleCNajmowicz), a non-profit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the U.S. and around the world. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Congregation B'nai Israel, 2710 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 17, 2019