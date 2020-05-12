Nicole Wanda Michelin (King)
Nicole Wanda Michelin (King) age 74, a longtime resident of Trumbull, CT and Exeter, NH died peacefully April 6, 2020 in St Joseph's Manor in Trumbull after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia with Parkinson's. Nicole was born on June 19, 1945, in Troyes France where she also met her late husband Thomas R. King. Nicole enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved to travel, meet new people and was adventurous. She mastered tennis, bowling, skeet & trap shooting as well as sailing. Before opening two successful businesses, one in CT and one in NH, she enjoyed modeling and was featured in the local Trumbull Times.
Nicole was predeceased by both parents and one sister. She is survived by two sisters, Raymonde and Lillian in France; two children, son Eric King (wife Elaine), two step granddaughters, Heather Bonti, Angela Bonti and one great grandson Kayden Suanno.
Nicole is also survived by her daughter, Corinne King, granddaughter Jennifer Blewitt (husband Jacob) and great granddaughter Isabella Jade Blewitt. Also surviving are family members in France.
Services and Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation in her name.
For online condolences please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com
Nicole Wanda Michelin (King) age 74, a longtime resident of Trumbull, CT and Exeter, NH died peacefully April 6, 2020 in St Joseph's Manor in Trumbull after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia with Parkinson's. Nicole was born on June 19, 1945, in Troyes France where she also met her late husband Thomas R. King. Nicole enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved to travel, meet new people and was adventurous. She mastered tennis, bowling, skeet & trap shooting as well as sailing. Before opening two successful businesses, one in CT and one in NH, she enjoyed modeling and was featured in the local Trumbull Times.
Nicole was predeceased by both parents and one sister. She is survived by two sisters, Raymonde and Lillian in France; two children, son Eric King (wife Elaine), two step granddaughters, Heather Bonti, Angela Bonti and one great grandson Kayden Suanno.
Nicole is also survived by her daughter, Corinne King, granddaughter Jennifer Blewitt (husband Jacob) and great granddaughter Isabella Jade Blewitt. Also surviving are family members in France.
Services and Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation in her name.
For online condolences please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 12, 2020.