Nicolina Bossio
Nicolina (Nicky) Arlia Bossio, age 87, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Bossio, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Born on July 19, 1932 in Belmonte, Italy she was a daughter of the late Nicola and Maria Bruno Arlia. Nicolina retired from Sikorsky Aircraft after many years of dedicated service. She met and married the love of her life, Alfred and they shared 66 wonderful years together cherishing the many hours of love and laughter spent with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nicolina was truly a gift from God with a ready smile for all. She opened her heart, her home and was always excited to share the bounty from her garden. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Angela and Guglielmo Veltri and Teresina and Thomas Marghella and her brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Emma Bossio. Survivors include her children, Carolyn Thomas and her husband Tim of Southbury, Linda Ricca and her husband Mark of Wilton, Jim Bossio and his wife Brenda of Seymour, and Vince Bossio of Seymour. "Nana" was blessed with six grandchildren, Christopher and Tim Thomas, Alana and Amanda Ricca, Jonathan and Jeremy Bossio, and five great-grandchildren, Bella, Blake and Brett Bossio and Mackenzie and Lauren Thomas, as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10:30 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday from 4 – 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nicolina's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 9, 2020