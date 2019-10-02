|
|
Nils Ivan Wiberg
Nils Ivan Wiberg, age 99, of Monroe, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, in his home. Nils Wiberg was born in Gavle,Sweden on February 19, 1920. Nils came to the US in 1941 and moved to Bridgeport where he started his apprenticeship in Mold Maching. In 1944, Nils married Gudrun Kolb. In 1945, Nils was drafted into the Army. In 1946, when discharged he began Crown Tool & Die in Bridgeport. In 1952, Nils and his wife Gudrun built a house in Monroe, where they spent their lives. Nils loved his work at Crown Tool, loved sailing anywhere anytime. He loved working in his garden and yard and especially loved his family. He was very active in Monroe Congregational Church and also belonged to the Masonic Washington Lodge #19. He is survived by his son, Peter Wiberg of Bridgeport and many nieces and nephews in the US, Sweden and Germany. Private burial will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield. A Memorial service will take place on Saturday, October 12th at 11:00 am at Monroe Congregational Church. Memorial donations may be made to the , 51 Blossem St., Boston, MA 02114 and the Monroe Congregational Church, 34 Church St., Monroe, CT 06468. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 3, 2019