Nina DiBenedetto
Nina Mazza DiBenedetto, age 85, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her residence with her loving family by her side. Born in Graniti, Province of Messina, Sicily, she was a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Carmela Tadduni Mazza. Mrs. DiBenedetto was a retired employee for the City of Bridgeport Nutrition Center and had previously worked as a local hairdresser. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, knitting and making ceramics. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her beloved husband of 62 years, Anthony DiBenedetto, three loving daughters, Lisa Funicello and her husband Tony of Bridgeport, Rosemary Mosca and her husband Franco of Yorktown Heights, NY and Teresa Paniccia and her husband Leonardo of Bridgeport, a sister, Betty Coyne and her husband Ed of Trumbull, five grandchildren, Anthony Funicello and his wife Colleen, Daniela Funicello, Rose, Carmelina and Tommy Milazzo, three great-grandchildren, Giovanni, Anthony Joseph and Sebastian, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her infant son, Anthony. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Margaret Mary Church, 380 Long Hill Avenue, Shelton on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Family and friends may call on Friday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 27, 2019