Noel "Chris" R. Robitaille
Noel "Chris" R. Robitaille, 92, of Cromwell and formerly of Milford, beloved husband of the late Anita (Morin) Robitaille, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. Born on December 25, 1927 in Lewiston, ME he was the son of the late Alfred and Rezia (Grenier) Robitaille.
Chris was a member of the first graduating class of St. Dominic's High School in Lewiston, ME and proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1945-46. He later moved to CT where he worked at Avco-Lycoming for 43 years. Following his retirement, he split his time between FL and CT and he enjoyed square dancing, golfing, reading, and gardening. Chris had a great love of cars; a hobby that included the restoration of several automobiles. He was an active parishioner of St. Mary Church and was a member of the Holy Name Society and the Carnival and Cemetery Committees. Chris enjoyed traveling overseas with his late wife, most memorably to Australia and Hawaii. Family was a vital part of his life and enjoyed visiting all of his family young and old. His company will be missed by many.
Chris is survived by his children, Dennis (Karen) Robitaille, Claire (Robert) Harrison, Nancy (Daniel) McHale, and Kevin Robitaille; his grandchildren, Emily, Robbie, Allyson, Ryan, Eric, Lauren, Megan, Melissa, Bryan, Kevin and Sarah. He is also survived by his 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation at alz.org
