Nora Dai'Shawn McNeil
Nora Dai'Shawn McNeil age 30, transitioned this life on Thursday, October 8, 2020 to claim her heavenly mansion. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM, Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave, Bridgeport, CT. Family will receive guest from 10:00 AM until time of service at the chapel. Interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Ave, Bridgeport, CT. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, For more information visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com