Nora Lee Vayser
Nora Lee (DelBuono) Vayser of Fairfield, CT and Boynton Beach, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 25, 2020 after a brief illness at age 94. Born in Bridgeport, CT on December 10, 1925 to Joseph and Josephine (DeGirolamo) DelBuono. Nora had a deep relationship with her Lord and Savior. A devoted member of Trinity St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Fairfield, CT, she was dedicated to her family, friends, and community, and the Lord shone through her beautiful soul her entire life. Nora graduated from Rodger Ludlowe High School in Fairfield, CT in 1944. Later, while raising her three children, Nora worked as a professional seamstress and took evening classes in woodworking; she would go on to make most of the furniture that occupied her home. For most of her adult life, she split her time between Fairfield and Florida, and would continue to do so after retiring from Textron Lycoming in 1991. Nora was an active member of the Fairfield, Easton, and Boynton Beach Senior Centers and incredibly social. She could spend hours in conversation, dancing, or playing games with any one of the many cherished friends she made over the years. An extremely talented cook and baker, Nora was perhaps best known for her ambrosia and brown bobbies. Proud of her Italian heritage – she would travel to Italy several times over the course of her life – she became an accomplished Sr. Racquetball Player at the Italian Community Center. She also developed a love for golf and would be a longtime member of the Smith Richardson and Par-3 golf clubs. A lover of sports, she was also a member of two bowling leagues and an avid fan of the UConn Huskies women's basketball team. We would like to give a special thank-you to her close friends, Gail and Dick Soucy of Fairfield, CT, and Ethel and Roger Abbott of Boynton Beach, FL. They cared for her immensely, going above and beyond when she needed them the most. Nora is survived by her children, Lora Florentino and husband, Gene, Mary Jo Tierney and husband, Michael, five grandchildren, Katelynn (Steven), Ashley and PJ (Mari) Florentino, Cary Ann and Kristyn Tierney and 5 great-grandchildren. Nora is also survived by her brother, Joseph DelBuono (Kay), sister-in-law Dorothy Vayser D'Amato (Mike), as well as several nieces, nephews and friends, to whom she was close. Nora was predeceased by her husband John, her son, John, her brother, Robert DelBuono (Irene), and sister, Marian Verilli (Anthony). Calling hours are open to family and friends on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Spear Miller Funeral Home at 39 S Benson Rd., Fairfield, CT 06824. Social distancing and face masks will be required. Due to gathering limitations, only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time. There will be a private prayer service from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. for family and close friends. Immediately following, Nora will be laid to rest at Lawncroft Cemetery, Black Rock Tpk., in Fairfield. To leave online condolences, please visit http://spearfuneralhome.com
The family is accepting flowers and asks that any monetary donations be made to St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation Swim Across the Sound at https://give.stvincents.org/DonateNow
or at St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.