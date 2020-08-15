Noreen Cadella

Noreen Drula Cadella
Noreen Marie Drula Cadella, age 73, of Danbury, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born and raised in Bridgeport, daughter of the late William and Marie Kramer Drula, Noreen has been a Danbury resident for nearly 20 years. She was a graduate of Central High School, "Class of 1964" and then worked as a secretary for Connecticut National Bank and Bryant Electric and later as a sales associate for Caldors and J.C. Penny until her retirement. Noreen enjoyed taking care of her home and visiting with her friends. She is survived by son, William of Bethel, her brother, Terrance Drula and his wife Jeanne of West Townsend, MA a nephew Brian Drula of Ashburn, VA, a niece Melissa Drula Pieculewicz and her husband Adam Pieculewicz of West Townsend, MA and many cousins in the Drula and Kramer families around the country. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, August 21 at 11 a.m. in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 46 Stone St., Danbury, CT. Friends may visit at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Arrangements in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to: Sacred Heart of Jesus Church.To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com