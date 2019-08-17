Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-6097
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
2220 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Church
2070 Main Street
Stratford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noreen Knott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noreen Knott


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noreen Knott Obituary
Noreen Knott
Noreen Maloney Knott, age 71, of Stratford and Westbrook, beloved wife of Barry C. Knott, passed away suddenly on August 13, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born on February 13, 1948 in Bridgeport and was the daughter of Janet L. Maloney and the late William V. Maloney. Noreen graduated from Bunnell High School in 1966 and graduated from Chamberlayne College.
She was the proprietor of The Dame Shop, a specialized intimate apparel boutique in Paradise Green, Stratford and a longtime member of Mill River Country Club, where she enjoyed many summers with her family and friends. Noreen was a loving wife, a caring mother and a fun loving grandmother whose favorite pastime was providing care, comfort and laughter to her family and friends who will miss her beautiful spirit. Noreen was unique and certainly one of a kind.
In addition to her beloved husband, Barry, Noreen is also survived by her mother, Janet Maloney of Shelton, her daughter, Kate Feeney and husband Michael of Fairfield, her son, David Knott and wife Stephaine of Hermosa Beach, CA, her three beloved grandchildren, Tucker and Tatum Feeney and Sullivan Knott, her brother, Robert R. Sember and wife Linda of Shelton and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford, where a Memorial Mass will be celebrated. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Friends may call on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford.
In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may contribute to Noreen's favorite charity, ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC, 20090. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
Download Now