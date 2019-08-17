|
Noreen Knott
Noreen Maloney Knott, age 71, of Stratford and Westbrook, beloved wife of Barry C. Knott, passed away suddenly on August 13, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born on February 13, 1948 in Bridgeport and was the daughter of Janet L. Maloney and the late William V. Maloney. Noreen graduated from Bunnell High School in 1966 and graduated from Chamberlayne College.
She was the proprietor of The Dame Shop, a specialized intimate apparel boutique in Paradise Green, Stratford and a longtime member of Mill River Country Club, where she enjoyed many summers with her family and friends. Noreen was a loving wife, a caring mother and a fun loving grandmother whose favorite pastime was providing care, comfort and laughter to her family and friends who will miss her beautiful spirit. Noreen was unique and certainly one of a kind.
In addition to her beloved husband, Barry, Noreen is also survived by her mother, Janet Maloney of Shelton, her daughter, Kate Feeney and husband Michael of Fairfield, her son, David Knott and wife Stephaine of Hermosa Beach, CA, her three beloved grandchildren, Tucker and Tatum Feeney and Sullivan Knott, her brother, Robert R. Sember and wife Linda of Shelton and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford, where a Memorial Mass will be celebrated. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Friends may call on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford.
In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may contribute to Noreen's favorite charity, ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC, 20090. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 18, 2019