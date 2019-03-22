Norene Simms

Norene Carey Simms, age 87, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Ronald D. Simms Sr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Connecticut Hospice, surrounded by her family. Born in Hartford on November 29, 1931, she was a daughter of the late William and Margaret Hunt Carey. She attended St. Vincent's School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse. She began her nursing career at Fairfield Hills Hospital; was an industrial nurse for Carpenter Steel; worked as an emergency room nurse and maternity nurse at Bridgeport Hospital, before finishing her career with the City of Bridgeport Public Health Department with over 25 years of service as a school nurse. She was a true nurse and cared deeply for everyone she took care of during her long career. Norene was a longtime Black Rock resident before moving to Old Saybrook and finally settling in Stratford. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Ancient Order of Hibernian Women's Society and a lifetime member of the Fayerweather Yacht Club. She was a very loving and caring person; always putting the needs of everyone before her own. She had a heart of gold and genuinely cared for all. But above all things in life, she was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Norene loved time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. The unconditional love she gave and memories created will always live in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed. Survivors include two loving children, Ronald D. Simms Jr. and his wife, Margaret, of Oxford and Judee Simms McMellon of Stratford, five cherished grandchildren, James D., Katie and Becca McMellon and Sheila and Kiki Mastrony, an adored great-granddaughter, Viviana Iacurci and several nieces, nephews and many dear friends. She was predeceased by two brothers, James F. and William Carey and a sister, Margaret Dillon. Friends are invited to meet directly in Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Rd., Stratford on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in the Pilgrimage Mausoleum of Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Sunday, March 24, from 1- 4 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary