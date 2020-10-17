Norma M. Pace
Norma M. Hetrick Dyer Pace, age 98, of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020. Born on March 2, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Mary White Hetrick. Norma was a retired District Manager for Avon followed by a second career as a successful real estate agent. In later years and with much hard work, her love and passion for dancing turned her into a seasoned ballroom dance competitor. She found great joy on the dance floor. She grew up with a humble beginning, going to school in a one room schoolhouse. With hard work and perseverance, she put herself through business school and had a successful business career while raising four children on her own. Norma was a loving, caring and outgoing person; she would do anything to help family and friends and no one was a stranger to her. She welcomed a great adventure and traveling the world. But above all things in life she was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her three children, Jacqueline Rissotto and her husband George, Reyd Dyer and Linda Ciocci and her husband Ralph, four grandchildren, Lindsey Ciocci Jovel and her husband Jose, Gregory Ciocci and his wife Amy, Chadwick Ciocci, and Jacqueline Sindall and her husband Dr. Oliver Sandall, six great-grandchildren, Ethan Jeanetti, Mia Jovel, Jasmine and Lucas Sindall, and Mackenzie and Landon Ciocci. She was predeceased by daughter Norma Dyer and infant son Walter Dyer. Due to the concerns affecting us all at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com
