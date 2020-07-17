1/1
Norma Rywak
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Lee Rywak
Norma Lee Rywak, age 95, of Shelton, passed away on July 10, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport. Born in Wilmington, Delaware on November 24, 1924, she was a daughter of Edward James Riley and Elsie (Colburn) Riley. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years, Harry Rywak.
For those that knew her you will remember how mom enjoyed baking and sharing those delicious goodies with her family and taking painting classes. Two other very important beliefs were her love for country and GOD. She was a devout Christian and loved studying and learning from the bible.
She had a quiet and easy going personality which endeared her to many and she will be sadly missed by those whose lives she touched.
Norma is survived by her daughters; Susan Bielicki (James) of Connecticut, and Michele Daemmer of Arizona; her grandson, Scott Jones (Masako) of Georgia; granddaughter, Jennifer Curran of Delaware; and great-granddaughter Stephanie Jones along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Kathy Schaap, and nine brothers and one sister.
Due to the current pandemic, the family will schedule a memorial service at a future date. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved