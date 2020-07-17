Norma Lee Rywak
Norma Lee Rywak, age 95, of Shelton, passed away on July 10, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport. Born in Wilmington, Delaware on November 24, 1924, she was a daughter of Edward James Riley and Elsie (Colburn) Riley. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years, Harry Rywak.
For those that knew her you will remember how mom enjoyed baking and sharing those delicious goodies with her family and taking painting classes. Two other very important beliefs were her love for country and GOD. She was a devout Christian and loved studying and learning from the bible.
She had a quiet and easy going personality which endeared her to many and she will be sadly missed by those whose lives she touched.
Norma is survived by her daughters; Susan Bielicki (James) of Connecticut, and Michele Daemmer of Arizona; her grandson, Scott Jones (Masako) of Georgia; granddaughter, Jennifer Curran of Delaware; and great-granddaughter Stephanie Jones along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Kathy Schaap, and nine brothers and one sister.
Due to the current pandemic, the family will schedule a memorial service at a future date. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com