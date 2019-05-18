Connecticut Post Obituaries
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Norma Holmes Stephens, age 91, of Louisville, KY, and formerly of Easton, was reunited with her beloved husband Ray on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Born in Boston, MA on September 13, 1927, she was the daughter of George and Lydia Holmes. She graduated from West Haven High School, and was an avid badminton player. She often said "my life began" when she married Ray Stephens, also of West Haven, on November 18, 1950. She retired from Connecticut National Bank as a Marketing Secretary. Norma was a member and past President of the North Branford Women's Club, and also joined the Woman's Club of St. Matthews while in Louisville. She was a communicant of the Parish of Christ's Church in Easton, and an active member of the Easton Senior Center. She was greatly appreciated for her humorous expressions and observations, and was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. Norma was predeceased by her Ray, to whom she was married for 56 happy years. She is survived by her sister Carol Slott of Chicago, IL; sister-in-law Louise Stephens of West Haven; daughter Barbara Stephens Hodge and her husband Lawrence of Louisville; son R. Scott Stephens of WA; granddaughters Stephanie Ference of New York City and Alix Dennehy (Dave) of Milford; grandson Andrew Stephens (Laura) of WA; great-grandchildren Amelia Dennehy and Anthony Stephens; and several nieces and nephews. A private service will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Easton Senior Center, 650 Morehouse Road, Easton, CT 06612, or to a .
Published in Connecticut Post on May 18, 2019
