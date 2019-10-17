Connecticut Post Obituaries
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Unity Hill United Church of Christ
Norman A. Aaenensen
Norman Arnold Aanensen, age 67, of Bridgeport, passed away October 14, 2019. Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, Nov. 2nd, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Unity Hill United Church of Christ with the Rev. Todd Shipley officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Unity Hill United Church of Christ. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. For his complete obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 20, 2019
