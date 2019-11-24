Connecticut Post Obituaries
Norman K. Hermanson
Norman Kenyon Hermanson, age 84 of Norwalk, died peacefully at his home on October 20 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Cynthia Howard Hermanson for 59 years. A memorial service for Norman will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Wilton Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, 22 Danbury Rd., Wilton, CT, 06897 (www.visitingnurse.com). To leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 27, 2019
