Norman R. Rich Jr.

Norman R. Rich Jr. age 52, of Shelton, husband of Melissa Marroncelli Rich, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born in Bridgeport to Norman R. Rich Sr. and Barbara Rogucki Rich, he has been a lifelong area resident. Norman was the Chief Financial Officer of Leaven & Companion Bakery in New York City. He was also the former Treasurer of both the Huntington Fire Co. #3 and Echo Hose Ambulance Corp. of Shelton. He is survived by his wife Melissa, a cherished daughter, Amelia Rich, his parents, Norman and Barbara Rich of Shelton, his brother and sister-in-law James and Debra Rich of Milford and nephew Zachary, his sister and brother-in-law Jill and Michael Silvestro of Shelton and niece Allison and nephew Matthew, his maternal grandmother Eileen Rogucki of Shelton, his father and mother-in-law, William and Sandra Marroncelli and brother-in-law Brian Marroncelli of Massachusetts. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may greet the family on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Adzima Funeral Home at 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. meeting directly at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton. Inurnment will follow at Mount St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, those desiring may donate in Norman's memory to the Huntington Fire Co. #3, 44 Church St. Shelton, CT 06484. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2020
