Olinda Da Cruz
1928 - 2020
Olinda Morais Da Cruz
Olinda Morais Da Cruz, age 91, of Ansonia, beloved wife of Antonio Da Cruz, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born in Soutelo, Chaves, Portugal on December 8, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Jose Tiago Morais and Rosa Da Cruz. She came to the U.S. in 1970, settling in Bridgeport before moving to Ansonia. Olinda was a hardworking, strong woman who was dedicated to raising her children and grandchildren. Her door was always open to her family and friends. She always had a meal ready and no one left her house hungry. The unconditional love she gave, and the memories created will live in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. She will be sadly missed by all. In addition to her beloved husband Antonio, survivors include her loving children, Jose Alberto Da Cruz and his wife Elaine, Arcilio Da Cruz and his wife Ceu, Clara Goncalves and her husband Jose, Manuel Da Cruz, Antonio Da Cruz, Joaquim Da Cruz and his wife Kelly, Carlos Da Cruz and his wife Paula, Fernanda Teixeira, Cidalia Da Cruz, 25 cherished grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson David Da Cruz and son-in-law, Jacinto Teixeira. Funeral services will take place on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. directly in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Masks are required and social distancing will be expected. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. For online condolences, visit us at www.abriola.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
OCT
23
Interment
Lawncroft Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
