Morton's Mortuary, Inc.
25 Margaret Morton Lane
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-576-0326
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Walters Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church Educational Center
12 Gregory St.
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Walters Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church Educational Center
12 Gregory St.
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Nashville Baptist Church
15001 Palmer Rd
Laurinburg, NC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Nashville Baptist Church
15001 Palmer Rd
Laurinburg, NC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Nashville Baptist Church Cemetery
Lauringburg, NC
View Map
Ollie Hodges Obituary
OLLIE M. HODGES
Ollie M. Hodges, 86 of Bridgeport entered eternal rest Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Local funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 12 Noon at Walters Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church Educational Center, 12 Gregory St., Bridgeport, CT. Friends are invited to the viewing Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. - 12 Noon at the church. Final services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Nashville Baptist Church, 15001 Palmer Rd, Laurinburg, North Carolina 28363. Friends are invited to the viewing from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow the service in the Nashville Baptist Church Cemetery, Lauringburg, NC. See www.mortonsmortuary.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019
