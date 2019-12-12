|
|
OLLIE M. HODGES
Ollie M. Hodges, 86 of Bridgeport entered eternal rest Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Local funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 12 Noon at Walters Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church Educational Center, 12 Gregory St., Bridgeport, CT. Friends are invited to the viewing Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. - 12 Noon at the church. Final services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Nashville Baptist Church, 15001 Palmer Rd, Laurinburg, North Carolina 28363. Friends are invited to the viewing from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow the service in the Nashville Baptist Church Cemetery, Lauringburg, NC. See www.mortonsmortuary.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019