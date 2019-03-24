Om Parkash Chhabra and Henriette Theodora Chhabra

Om Parkash Chhabra and Henriette Theodora Chhabra, the loving parents of two sons, passed away peacefully in their home within one day of each other; he on Monday, March 18, 2019 and she on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Om was born on April 26, 1926 in Lyallpur India. He came to the United States to further his education, receiving a Master of Science degree from the University of Utah in 1950. He went on to become a citizen of the United States in 1962. Om was a metallurgical engineer who worked for Avco Lycoming until his retirement.

Om was a kind and gentle family man, who loved nothing more than spending time with his wife, his two sons, relatives and friends. He enjoyed camping in national parks and walking in nature. He was a passionate fan of the UConn Women's Basketball Team and the Green Bay Packers. Though he claimed to be the worst player he knew, he loved to play golf as a younger man and he enjoyed playing bridge with his bridge club until the very end of his life.

Henriette was born on September 28, 1931 in Deventer, Netherlands. She met her husband in Canada while visiting her brother and moved to the United States to make a life with him here. She became a citizen in 1965. She was the loving mother of two sons, Paul and Mark, and dedicated her life to raising them.

Henriette, known to her American friends as Harriet, was a gregarious, energetic woman with a kind, fun-loving disposition and a mischievous sense of humor. She loved to sing in the church choir and was often busy as a volunteer in soup kitchens and thrift shops. She loved to garden, to travel with her husband, and to see her relatives from Holland. She also loved to watch the birds that she always fed on her back deck.

Om was preceded in death by his father, Dewan Chand, and his mother. Henriette was preceded in death by her husband Om, her father, Johannes Klein Beernink, and her mother, Johanna Ellenbroek. Om and Harriet are survived by their two sons, Paul and Mark, and many nephews and nieces around the world.

Friends may greet their family on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. On Friday, March 29, 2019 there will be a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church Shelton.