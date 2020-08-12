Omar Montalvo
October 11, 1940 August 1, 2020 On August 1st, Omar Montalvo at the age of 79 of 494 Atlantic Street, Bridgeport passed away peacefully alongside of his family.
Omar was born on October 11, 1940 in Baire Oriente Cuba to Emilio & Eutimia they immigrated to the US at the age of 12 in 1952. His family settled in Bridgeport which he resided the rest of his life. Omar met the love of his life Rose Marie Alvarez at the age of 15 riding her bike through the neighborhood. On November 30, 1963 they were married and together 57 years. They moved into their current home in 1963 for the remainder of his life and had two sons Omar and Ricky. Omar was always active in his community helping fellow community members. Omar enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. His favorite activity was following his 6 grandchildren playing sports throughout the country. Omar is survived by his devoted wife Rose Marie his adoring sons Omar & Ricky their wife's Yasmid & Jill and his 6 grandchildren Demille, Bryanna, Domenica, Omar, Ricky and Isabella.
A private memorial will be held to celebrate his life.
In honor of Omar, the family is asking that donations can be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) or Call 800.272.3900.