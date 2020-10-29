Osias Bastarache
Osias "Pepere" Bastarache, age 100, entered into eternal rest on October 22, 2020 with his family at his side. He was born on December 17, 1919 to the late Zoel and Suzanne Bastarache in Saint-Maurice, New Brunswick, Canada. After serving in the Canadian Army from 1941-1945 in St. Hyacinthe, Quebec, Osias made his living as a lumberjack. In 1957, he and his wife Mae moved to Stratford, CT where Osias worked as a carpenter for the better part of his life. He was an extremely hard worker, and even after he retired in his late 80's, could still be found in one of his children's homes or businesses repairing or building something. He did not slow down until his 95th year. He was a force of nature with boundless energy, strength and determination much to the amazement of friends and family. Osias was immensely proud of his French-Canadian roots. He loved Hockey, Boxing, Baseball, eating poutine rapee and driving with Mae to visit family in New Brunswick. Family was his life and his gentle demeanor, kindness, harmonica melodies and selflessness will be forever missed. Osias is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mae, who tirelessly and compassionately took great care of her husband in their home during his later years. He is also survived by his devoted and dedicated children; daughter Muriel Conforti and her husband Michael, sons Clarence and his wife Donna, Raymond and his partner Barrie and Mark and his wife Julie. He is also survived by his 2 grandsons, Mark and Matthew Conforti, 2 granddaughters, Christy Bastarache and Dana (Bastarache) Roiter and her husband Jon, two great-granddaughters, Ali Simone and June Rosie Roiter, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Osias was predeceased by 2 brothers and 4 sisters. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Matt Ginger, MSPT, for the care, compassion and friendship that he showed Osias during his later years. The family elected to have a private service. The Adzima Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations in Osias's memory should be made to Lunchbox Grandpa Inc. This non profit is based in Canada and feeds children who do not have enough to eat at school. The founder is Ronald Cormier who is Osias's nephew. Please send checks to Lunchbox Grandpa, Inc., 152 Route 530, Grande-Digue New Brunswick, Canada E4R-5J7-Postage to mail a letter to Canada is $1.20. The Bastarache family Thanks You!
We Love you Pepere!