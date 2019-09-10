|
Osman Karaja
Osman Karaja, age 89 of Bridgeport, loving husband of the late Maria Karaja passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Bob, as many called him, was born in Korce, Albania on August 4, 1930. He joined the Albanian Military at the age of 17 which helped him escape communist Albania through the mountains into Greece. He came to the United States in 1956 and worked as the Property Maintenance Superintendent of Campus Gardens until his retirement in 1995. One of his biggest accomplishments was returning to Albania 40 years after escaping to be greeted by the many family and friends he had left behind.
Bob, with a smile on his face always, was a strong and humble man who would give you the shirt off his back. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his beloved children, Steffie Karaja, Janus Karaja, Jane Quinn and her husband Brendan. His cherished grandchildren, Jennifer (Jonathan) Micalizzi, and Meghan Quinn. He was predeceased by his first wife Kaliopi Karaja. He is also survived by many relatives in Greece and Albania.
Funeral Services will take place on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport with Archpriest Sergei Bouteneff officiating followed by a Private interment in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Calling hours will be held on Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. For online condolences, memorial tributes and order flowers, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 11, 2019