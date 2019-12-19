|
|
Otto H. Atkinson
Otto H. Atkinson, age 86, beloved husband of Mary Walsh Atkinson, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Born in Newark, NJ on November 6, 1933, he was the son of the late Hayden and Johanna Timm Atkinson and was a resident of Fairfield for over 50 years. Otto served as a Green Beret in the United States Army and was one of the original Delta Force members. After leaving the Army he entered into the box making industry and worked his way up holding the position of both president and vice president at various companies before starting his own business All Forms Packaging. Otto had a passion for antiques and was an avid collector. In addition to being an animal lover he enjoyed history, especially on the subject of wars as well as traveling extensively with his wife. He was a 12th decedent of the Mayflower from Stephen Hopkins and spent countless hours researching his family genealogy. In addition to his beloved wife, Mary, of 63 years, he is survived by his children, James Atkinson and his wife Kimberly of Shelton and Kelley Collins-Pardee and her husband Patrick of Chesire and his adored grandsons, Hayden, Michael and Connor Collins. Friends are invited to meet directly in Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 5995 Main St., Trumbull Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for a funeral service. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Holy Cross Lutheran Church. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 20, 2019