Owen Raymond Reynolds
Owen Raymond Reynolds, 98, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Carmelina Mildred Reynolds, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020. Born on April 7, 1922 in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Joseph William and Alice Reynolds. Owen (known as Pete to his friends) grew up in Bridgeport and graduated from Harding High School. Owen worked for Chance Vought Aircraft in Stratford during WWII and built the Corsair. After the war he went to work for New Haven Terminal (Cilco Terminal) on the docks in Bridgeport and New Haven as a Longshoreman. He served as recording secretary for the AFL-CIO Longshoreman's Union. Owen retired in 1984 at the age of 62. He had many friends at the Milford Senior Center that he visited daily. He could be found in the pool room wearing his vest with a smiley face pin, American flag and the Nighttime Program Manager tag. He was an avid spectator at all Milford sporting events of Baseball, Basketball and Softball for many years. He loved the Boston Red Sox.
Owen leaves behind his son, Raymond Reynolds and his wife, Debra; grandchildren, Robert J. Reynolds, Jillian M. Ward, Lia S. Reynolds, and Ryan A. Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Ty, Jakob, Mia, Emma; and nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by his siblings, Joseph Reynolds, Madeline Hoyt, and Evelyn Robinson.
Burial will be private. Public services will be at a later date. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Owen Raymond Reynolds, 98, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Carmelina Mildred Reynolds, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020. Born on April 7, 1922 in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Joseph William and Alice Reynolds. Owen (known as Pete to his friends) grew up in Bridgeport and graduated from Harding High School. Owen worked for Chance Vought Aircraft in Stratford during WWII and built the Corsair. After the war he went to work for New Haven Terminal (Cilco Terminal) on the docks in Bridgeport and New Haven as a Longshoreman. He served as recording secretary for the AFL-CIO Longshoreman's Union. Owen retired in 1984 at the age of 62. He had many friends at the Milford Senior Center that he visited daily. He could be found in the pool room wearing his vest with a smiley face pin, American flag and the Nighttime Program Manager tag. He was an avid spectator at all Milford sporting events of Baseball, Basketball and Softball for many years. He loved the Boston Red Sox.
Owen leaves behind his son, Raymond Reynolds and his wife, Debra; grandchildren, Robert J. Reynolds, Jillian M. Ward, Lia S. Reynolds, and Ryan A. Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Ty, Jakob, Mia, Emma; and nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by his siblings, Joseph Reynolds, Madeline Hoyt, and Evelyn Robinson.
Burial will be private. Public services will be at a later date. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 2, 2020.