Palma Rizzo Cerminara
Palma Rizzo Cerminara, 82, of Danbury, beloved wife of 61 years to Gregory Cerminara, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 8th. She was born in Platania, Italy on January 1, 1938, daughter of the late Michael and Maria (Cerminara) Rizzo.
Upon her arrival in the United States on December 31,1952, Palma started working in the shirt factory, and went on to spend many years at Barden Corp and Davis & Geck. After several years devoting her life to caring for her mother, she returned to work at Stew Leonard's Bakery and Demo Department, retiring after 25 years of service.
Nothing brought Palma greater joy than being surrounded by her family. Spending time with her children and her nieces and nephews always brought a smile to her face. She enjoyed weekly Sunday breakfast with her brother and sisters, preparing for the Christmas holidays at her home, and there was never a wedding without her dancing the tarantella. What brought Palma the most joy were the most precious gifts in her life - her grandchildren. They were the light of her life and always put the biggest smile on her face. The love and pride she had for them is immeasurable and they will forever have the best guardian angel watching over them.
In addition to her devoted husband, Gregory, she will be sadly missed by her two children, Fil Cerminara and his wife, Nancy; and Maria Teresa Sharp; her five cherished grandchildren, Kyle Cerminara and his wife Brittany, Christopher Cerminara and his wife, Julia, Dennis Sharp, Jr., Michele and Erica Sharp; and her two great-granddaughters, Isabella and Maya Cerminara. She is also survived by devoted siblings, Anthony M. Rizzo, Sr. and his wife, Joan, Michelina Butera and her husband Peppino, and Rose Lostocco; her sisters-in-law, Rosalba Rizzo and Sara DiCello; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother Michelangelo Rizzo; and brothers-in-law, Ralph Lostocco, Dottore Luigi Cerminara, and Armando DiCello.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude and love for those who cared for Palma until her last day. They sacrificed time from their loved ones to be sure she was cared for beyond measure. Their love and compassion for her will never be forgotten.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 14th at St. Gregory the Great Church in Danbury at 1:30 p.m. Entombment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Monday, at the church between the hours of 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Gregory the Great Church, 85 Great Plain Road, Danbury, CT 06811.
Please note, for the health and safety of all, all guests will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
