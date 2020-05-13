Palmira Lurdes Alves
Palmira Lurdes Alves, age 82 of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Joaquim Ferreira de Oliveira, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Palmira was born in Vilela Seca, Chaves, Portugal, one of eight children to the late Eugenio and Ricardina Guerra. She is survived by her three sons Nuno, Alex and Nelson and her beloved predeceased daughter Julia. She is survived by her daughter-in-laws Alice, Susy and Sandra and son-in-law Rui Paz, and her grandchildren Kristine, Sabrina, Jack, Jake, Luke, Thomas, Mason and Harper. She is survived by her siblings Eugenio Alves and wife Fernanda; Sister Ana Alves; Beatriz Pinho and husband Fernando; and Joao Alves and wife Ilda; and the late Leonor Alves, Antonio Alves and Eloi Guerra and their beautiful families as well as other special relatives and friends. She cherished her family and faith above all else and made everyone around her feel loved with her generous heart. She will remain in our hearts forever. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff and medical team at St. Vincent's Medical Center for their care and compassion given to Palmira. Funeral service and interment in Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 13, 2020.