|
|
Pamela S. Bates
Pamela S. Bates, age 80, formerly of New York, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in New York City and raised in Connecticut - worked in New York City. In her early years, Pamela had worked as a runway model for top fashion designer- Bill Blass - NYC then moved to West Hollywood and Santa Monica, CA.
Pamela lived in St. Joseph's Manor for 11 years.
She is survived by her brothers, John W Bates and wife Kathleen of San Diego, CA, Alex H. Bates and wife Karen of North Branch, MN, Bradford R. Bates and wife Marilyn of Waverly, Georgia and James C. M. Bates and wife Giselle of Forest Hills, NY.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. To sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020