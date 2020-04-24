Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Bates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Bates Obituary
Pamela S. Bates
Pamela S. Bates, age 80, formerly of New York, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in New York City and raised in Connecticut - worked in New York City. In her early years, Pamela had worked as a runway model for top fashion designer- Bill Blass - NYC then moved to West Hollywood and Santa Monica, CA.
Pamela lived in St. Joseph's Manor for 11 years.
She is survived by her brothers, John W Bates and wife Kathleen of San Diego, CA, Alex H. Bates and wife Karen of North Branch, MN, Bradford R. Bates and wife Marilyn of Waverly, Georgia and James C. M. Bates and wife Giselle of Forest Hills, NY.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. To sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -