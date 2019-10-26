|
Pamela (Pengue) Maher
Oct. 15, 1961- Oct. 20, 2019Pamela (Pengue) Maher, age 58, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family October 20, 2019 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born October 15, 1961 in Bridgeport Connecticut to Orten and Marie Pengue.
After graduating from Stratford high school in 1980 Pam had a 33 year career at Sikorsky Aircraft earning a bachlors degree in business management from Albertus Magnus College and retiring in 2014 as a Black Hawk line manager. For the next 5 years she worked as a Program Integrator for the U.S. Government Defense Contract Management Agency and due to her illness retired in March of 2019.
Pam loved to cook as evidenced by her husband's waistline, she loved her crafts and especially visiting estate sales on Saturdays with her girlfriends.
Pam was predeceased by her parents Orten and Marie along with her brother Orten Jr.
Pam is survived by her husband and best friend of 34 years, Terrence (Terry) Maher, Children Nicholas (Melissa) Maher, Stefanie Maher (Kyle Logue) and her Sister Marie Sheets.
A celebration of her life will be held on November 01, 2019, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 511 Stratford Road, Stratford, CT 06615.
Pam requests anyone attending the service wear something pink in support of the fight against Breast Cancer.
In lieu of flowers, Pam requests that donations in her honor be made to Seymour Pink in the fight against cancer at 3 Franklin Street, Seymour Connecticut.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2019