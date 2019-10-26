Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Petro-Pawlowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Petro-Pawlowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Petro-Pawlowski Obituary
Pamela Petro-Pawlowski
Pamela Petro-Pawlowski, age 55, of Shelton, passed away suddenly Friday, October 25, 2019, at home. Devoted wife of 31 years of John Joseph Pawlowski, beloved mother of Christopher Pawlowski and his fiancee Kristen Sewell, and Lauren Pawlowski, sister of Michael C. Petro and his wife Susannah, Melanie S. Petro and her partner Timmy Manion, and sister-in-law of Robert J. Pawlowski. Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. On Tuesday her procession will leave the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Shelton. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Shelton. Memorial contributions can be made to the Pam Petro Memorial Shelton High School STEM Scholarship Fund, care of The Valley Community Foundation, 253A Elizabeth Street, Derby, CT 06418. Online condolences and read her full obituary, go to www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now