Pamela Petro-Pawlowski
Pamela Petro-Pawlowski, age 55, of Shelton, passed away suddenly Friday, October 25, 2019, at home. Devoted wife of 31 years of John Joseph Pawlowski, beloved mother of Christopher Pawlowski and his fiancee Kristen Sewell, and Lauren Pawlowski, sister of Michael C. Petro and his wife Susannah, Melanie S. Petro and her partner Timmy Manion, and sister-in-law of Robert J. Pawlowski. Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. On Tuesday her procession will leave the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Shelton. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Shelton. Memorial contributions can be made to the Pam Petro Memorial Shelton High School STEM Scholarship Fund, care of The Valley Community Foundation, 253A Elizabeth Street, Derby, CT 06418. Online condolences and read her full obituary, go to www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2019