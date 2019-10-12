|
Pamela Sheehan
Pamela Jean (Kiska) Sheehan, age 37, of Newtown passed away from injuries received in an automobile accident on October 4, 2019 in Southbury. She was born in Norwalk, CT on October 19, 1981. Pam graduated from Newtown High School in 1999, then graduated with her Bachelor of Business Administration from Western Connecticut State University in 2008, and was working towards her CPA license at the time of her passing. Pam was a Staff Accountant at Custom Vault Corporation in Bethel for the past three years. Pam is survived by her loving husband Michael Sheehan, children Lily and Luke Vitalis and step-daughter Emma Sheehan; father Stephen Kiska (Marsha) of Norwalk; mother Patricia Kovacs (Ben) of Milford; in-laws John and Lucille Sheehan (Trumbull, CT); sisters Wendy Kiska (Vienna, VA), Jaime Kiska (Las Vegas, NV), and Jessica Domotor (Chris) (Norwalk, CT); brothers-in-law John Sheehan (Lisbeth) of Southbury; and David Sheehan (Amanda) of Oxford; nieces Cassidy and Caitlyn Torpey of Las Vegas, NV and many uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family. She was predeceased by her grandparents Stephen and Margaret Kiska; cousin Dennis Granata; her dog Max; and several other loved ones.
Pam was incredibly smart, artistic, crafty and compassionate. She had a love of power tools and projects and fixed everything her husband could not. She was a wonderful baker and cook, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her loving children and husband. Pam often held fun bake-offs for the couple's three children and frequently donated the prepared food to local shelters. Pam created chalkboards in the children's bedrooms that inspired them to always do their best and be kind. She learned to love football for the sake of her husband and quickly became a loyal Notre Dame fan. Pam's love of animals was apparent when her family got Max, her beloved Mastiff. Max's passing several months ago was profound for Pam and shortly after her family adopted a new puppy, Brooks, to help them heal. Pam's light and love will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Pam was everything a husband could possibly want, everything a mother should be, and will live on through those that she touched.
Family and friends may call at the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown on Friday, October 18th from 4 to 7pm. Friends and family will gather directly at the gravesite, Newtown Village Cemetery, on Saturday, October 19th at 11am for interment.
In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up to support Lily and Luke's college education. Contributions can be made at https://lilyluke.square.site/
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019