Panagiotis (Peter) Kaltsas, age 89, of Shelton, passed away February 18, 2020 at Griffin Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Greece, to the late Stathis and Olga Kaltsas. Peter was a longtime tailor and furrier. He enjoyed going to the Shelton Senior Center to play cards and Bingo with his friends where he was affectionately known as "Pete the Tailor". He was predeceased by his wife Lucy Golemas Kaltsas. Survivors include his three children Stathis Kaltsas, Marika Wheway and her husband Robert and Olga Kaltsas; his brother Abraham Kaltsas and his wife Penny, and two sisters-in-law; five loving grandchildren Peter, Amy, Robert, Andreanos and Nicholas; eight cherished great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Peter was predeceased by his three brothers, Nick, Mike and Paul. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport with the Rev. Presbyster Georgios Livaditis officiating. Trisagion Service on Friday evening. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to A.S.P.C.A. (www.aspca.org) To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 20, 2020