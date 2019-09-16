|
|
Panfilo "Bennie" D'Eramo
Panfilo "Bennie" D'Eramo, age 91, beloved husband of Lucille Waite D'Eramo, passed away peacefully at his home after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born on October 17, 1927 in Introdacqua (Province of Aquila) Italy, he was the son of Gabrielle and Leonida D'Eramo. Bennie immigrated to the United States at the age of nine months, settling in Bridgeport. He worked construction, primarily as a superintendent for E&F Construction Company, and was a lifelong member of The Carpenters Union #210. He built his home in Trumbull 53 years ago and he loved his town. He was a member of the Town of Trumbull Park Commission and coached little league baseball. His greatest enjoyment was watching the New York Yankees with his dog, Muffin, by his side.
Bennie's greatest love was his family, especially his ten grandchildren. "Poppy's" Sunday dinners were always well attended by his family. He was a humble, kind, and loving man who would always help others in need. In addition to his wife Lucille, he is survived by son John D'Eramo (Kimberly) of Monroe, four daughters Leamarie D'Eramo of Trumbull, Linda Ratner (Stuart) of Monroe, Susan Weinstein (Robert) of Brookfield, Julie Caron (Robert) of Oxford, and his ten grandchildren: Corrie Ratner, Gabriel D'Eramo, Celia Weinstein, Abigail D'Eramo, Anna Weinstein, William D'Eramo, Emma Ratner, Kelly Ratner, Ella Caron and Sophie Caron. He is also survived by his sister Mary Sleeper of Trumbull, sister-in-law Carol D'Eramo of Wilmington, NC, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph. A special thank you to Vitas Hospice and their caregivers as well as Joanne and Lexi for the excellent care you provided to Bennie. We all miss you dear Poppy, and want your one big wish to come true: The New York Yankees to Win the 2019 World Series.
Friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday, September 17th, 4-8pm at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallaher Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, September 18th, 10 am at St. Jude Parish, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT. Burial to immediately follow at Long Hill Burial Ground, 53 Middlebrooks Avenue, Trumbull, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 17, 2019