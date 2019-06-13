Pansye Ophelia (Brice) Elem

Pansye Ophelia (Brice) Elem entered into eternal rest Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born to the late Louis and Annie Mae Brice on October 9, 1929 in Asheville, NC. Her working career began at the Pentagon, Washington, DC where she met and married Samuel Elem, Sr. They relocated from Arlington, VA to Bridgeport, CT and started a family.

She earned a Bachelor's degree in social work from University of Bridgeport and became a social worker for Bridgeport Housing Authority. She was instrumental in the formation of Action for Bridgeport Community Development, Inc. (A.B.C.D.). She enrolled in Manhattan Bible School, New York and earned a degree in Christian Studies.

Mrs. Elem operated multiple businesses including a convenient store, an apartment living space, laundromat and Elem's Daycare Center. Elem's Daycare Center became a local success because of her love for children and education. For over 40 years, she was an active, faithful member of Full Gospel COGIC and headed the ministry's Soup Kitchen for many years.

Left to cherish her memory are sons, Samuel, Jr. (Molenda) and Adrian (Leonora) Elem, daughters, Myrna Robinson (Robbie), Nadine Plummer (Laurence) and Crystal Fuller (George), 23 grandchildren 13 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.