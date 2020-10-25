1/1
Paquita Perez
Paquita Perez, age 95 of Bridgeport, the widow of Eusebio Perez passed on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center with her loving family by her side.
Paquita was born August 16, 1925 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Paquita was raised and married as a Jehovah Witness. She was humble, sweet kind and caring. She enjoyed singing and teaching the word.
Besides her parents Paquita was predeceased by: sons, Eusebio, Jose, Luis, Jorge Perez; brothers, Antonio, Luis and Pedro Mercado.
Paquita is survived by: daughters, Socorro V. Medina, Gladys Hernandez; brother, Alberto Mercardo; stepson, Radames Perez; 10 grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends that will cherish her memory.
Friends may greet the family Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Chapels Tel: 203-334-9999; Interment will proceed to Gates of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. Share a special memory at communityfuneralchapels.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Community Funeral Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Chapels
798 Park Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 334-9999
