Paraskavi Giogios
Paraskavi Giogios, age 84 of Bridgeport, loving wife of 45 years to the late George Giogios passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born in Hatlkis, Greece, she was the daughter of the late John and Jenny Tsokis Mpasis.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with interment to take place at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences, memorial tributes and full obituary, visit us at commercehillfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 19, 2020.