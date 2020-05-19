Paraskavi Giogios
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paraskavi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paraskavi Giogios
Paraskavi Giogios, age 84 of Bridgeport, loving wife of 45 years to the late George Giogios passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born in Hatlkis, Greece, she was the daughter of the late John and Jenny Tsokis Mpasis.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with interment to take place at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences, memorial tributes and full obituary, visit us at commercehillfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved