Pasquale Carlucci

Pasquale Carlucci, age 92, the beloved husband of the late Margherita Carlucci, entered eternal rest on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born in San Fele, Italy on March 8, 1927, He was the son of the late Donato and Giuseppina Carlucci, he worked as a roofer for Barrett Roofing for over 25 years.

Survivors include his daughters; Josephine Turchan and husband Victor, Michelina Rodriguez and husband Roberto, Assunta DiMarco and husband Benny, and son, Robert Carlucci and fiancé Tonianne, his grandchildren; Brian Meath and wife Dara, Frank DiMarco and wife Julie, Jessica Cardinale and husband Joseph, Stephanie Krishnan and husband Murali, Suzan Recine and husband Michael, Robert Rodriguez, Nicholas Carlucci, and Margherita Carlucci, and his great-grandchildren; Skye, Destiny, Francesca, Joey, Gianluca and Micaela, his brother, Donato Carlucci, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Margherita Carlucci, he was predeceased by his many siblings.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Andrews Church, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. The family expresses their deepest gratitude to the staff of Yale-New Haven Hospital for their compassionate care.