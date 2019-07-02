Connecticut Post Obituaries
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Andrews Church
435 Anton St
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Mountain Grove Cemetery
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Pasquale Carlucci


1927 - 2019
Pasquale Carlucci Obituary
Pasquale Carlucci
Pasquale Carlucci, age 92, the beloved husband of the late Margherita Carlucci, entered eternal rest on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born in San Fele, Italy on March 8, 1927, He was the son of the late Donato and Giuseppina Carlucci, he worked as a roofer for Barrett Roofing for over 25 years.
Survivors include his daughters; Josephine Turchan and husband Victor, Michelina Rodriguez and husband Roberto, Assunta DiMarco and husband Benny, and son, Robert Carlucci and fiancé Tonianne, his grandchildren; Brian Meath and wife Dara, Frank DiMarco and wife Julie, Jessica Cardinale and husband Joseph, Stephanie Krishnan and husband Murali, Suzan Recine and husband Michael, Robert Rodriguez, Nicholas Carlucci, and Margherita Carlucci, and his great-grandchildren; Skye, Destiny, Francesca, Joey, Gianluca and Micaela, his brother, Donato Carlucci, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Margherita Carlucci, he was predeceased by his many siblings.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Andrews Church, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences please visit www.parentelauro.com. The family expresses their deepest gratitude to the staff of Yale-New Haven Hospital for their compassionate care.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 3, 2019
