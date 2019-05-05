|
|
Pasquale Zurlo
Pasquale Zurlo, age 69, of Bridgeport, passed April 30, 2019 at CT Hospice in Branford. Pasquale was born in San Giovanni Incarico, Italy June 8, 1949. Son of the late Rocco and Maria (Lombardi) Zurlo. He worked as a tile man and enjoyed watching soccer and playing cards with his friends at Circolo Sportivo. He is survived by his brothers Franco, Gino and wife (Aldagasia) and nieces and nephews all of Italy; son Roberto, and Giuseppe and wife (Brenda); daughter, Marcella and husband (Brian) Rodgerson; grandchildren Amanda, Jessica, Melanie, Hannah, Kayla, Madison, Briana and Giuseppe Jr. and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Emma and Selena.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2018, 10:00 at Saint Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06606.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 5, 2019